PharVision Advisers LLC Makes New Investment in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

PharVision Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,208 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of KB Home in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,638,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in KB Home by 4,408.6% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 523,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,372,000 after buying an additional 511,400 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in KB Home by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,327,809 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,264,000 after buying an additional 503,895 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in KB Home by 1,136.2% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 423,341 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,822,000 after buying an additional 389,097 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in KB Home during the fourth quarter valued at $19,526,000. 96.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:KBH opened at $51.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 5.51 and a quick ratio of 0.83. KB Home has a 1-year low of $48.90 and a 1-year high of $89.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.06 and a 200 day moving average of $64.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 6.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.45.

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 24th. The construction company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.07). KB Home had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 16.46%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.20%.

In other KB Home news, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.38, for a total transaction of $271,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,047.56. This represents a 32.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KBH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of KB Home from $81.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on KB Home from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Bank of America cut their price objective on KB Home from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Barclays decreased their target price on KB Home from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of KB Home in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.23.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

