Orion Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,821,000. Ariston Services Group raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Ariston Services Group now owns 12,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Grove Street Fiduciary LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,348,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 24,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden Bell Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $445,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VB opened at $226.83 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $190.27 and a one year high of $263.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $218.14 and its 200-day moving average is $236.35. The company has a market capitalization of $225.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 1.10.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

