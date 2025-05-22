Nomura Holdings Inc. Acquires Shares of 15,723 Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Obermeyer Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $526,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 163,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,525,000 after buying an additional 32,495 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 3,661.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 12,521 shares in the last quarter. Humankind Investments LLC grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 20,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 3,478 shares during the period. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 471,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,076,000 after acquiring an additional 35,280 shares during the period. 83.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Conagra Brands from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.

CAG opened at $22.48 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.18. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $22.38 and a one year high of $33.24.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 3rd. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 4.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 28th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 205.88%.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

