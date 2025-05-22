MS&AD Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

MS&AD Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter.

MS&AD Insurance Group Stock Performance

Shares of MSADY stock opened at $22.68 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 0.41. MS&AD Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $17.78 and a 52 week high of $24.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.70.

MS&AD Insurance Group Company Profile

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides insurance and financial services worldwide. The company offers domestic non-life insurance; life insurance; international business; financial services; and provides risk-related services. The company was formerly known as Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Group Holdings, Inc and changed its name to MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc in April 2010.

