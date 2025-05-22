MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Makes New $234,000 Investment in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD)

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 89.4% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $91,000.

Get Global X U.S. Preferred ETF alerts:

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Stock Down 1.5%

NYSEARCA PFFD opened at $18.55 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.51. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $17.81 and a 12 month high of $21.08.

About Global X U.S. Preferred ETF

The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.