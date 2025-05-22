Mears Group (LON:MER) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Mears Group plc (LON:MER – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 372.23 ($4.99) and traded as high as GBX 399.50 ($5.36). Mears Group shares last traded at GBX 398 ($5.34), with a volume of 86,298 shares trading hands.

Mears Group Stock Down 0.4%

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 387.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 372.23. The company has a market capitalization of £347.37 million, a PE ratio of 8.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.90.

Get Mears Group alerts:

Mears Group (LON:MER – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 10th. The company reported GBX 50.27 ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter. Mears Group had a return on equity of 21.83% and a net margin of 3.67%. Research analysts expect that Mears Group plc will post 32.5150732 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mears Group

Mears Group Company Profile

In related news, insider Andrew C. M. Smith sold 108,411 shares of Mears Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 393 ($5.27), for a total value of £426,055.23 ($571,349.38). Company insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Mears Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various outsourced services to the public and private sectors in the United Kingdom. The company offers rapid-response and planned maintenance services to local authorities; gas and repair services; and maintenance and repairs, capital works, energy investment, and regeneration solutions for public buildings, as well as grounds maintenance services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mears Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mears Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.