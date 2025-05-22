Man Group plc Sells 76,577 Shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Man Group plc lessened its holdings in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) by 46.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,577 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned about 0.06% of AZEK worth $4,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moore Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of AZEK during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,433,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AZEK by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 342,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,278,000 after buying an additional 11,984 shares in the last quarter. Interval Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of AZEK by 317.0% during the 4th quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 402,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,083,000 after buying an additional 305,593 shares in the last quarter. Eisler Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of AZEK during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,806,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of AZEK by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 132,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,309,000 after buying an additional 46,019 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZEK stock opened at $49.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.86. The AZEK Company Inc. has a one year low of $35.48 and a one year high of $54.91.

AZEK ( NYSE:AZEK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $452.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.75 million. AZEK had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 13.47%. AZEK’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total transaction of $1,028,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 852,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,832,121. The trade was a 2.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on AZEK from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on AZEK from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Stephens decreased their price objective on AZEK from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on AZEK from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $51.50 price objective (down from $61.00) on shares of AZEK in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.93.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

