JMP Securities Reaffirms “Market Outperform” Rating for CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP)

JMP Securities reissued their market outperform rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $86.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CRSP. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. TD Cowen raised CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.75.

Shares of CRSP opened at $36.99 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.24 and its 200 day moving average is $42.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of -8.46 and a beta of 1.88. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $30.04 and a 12-month high of $67.88.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by ($0.31). CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 981.54% and a negative return on equity of 18.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.43) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, Director John Greene acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.85 per share, for a total transaction of $313,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $313,950. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 2,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total value of $120,897.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 77,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,288,822.60. The trade was a 3.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,021 shares of company stock worth $594,771 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,973,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,180,000 after buying an additional 1,474,439 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 182.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,952,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262,560 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,811,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074,238 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,743,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,145,000 after acquiring an additional 816,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 6,769.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 583,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,864,000 after purchasing an additional 575,235 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

