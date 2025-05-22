iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR) Stake Boosted by Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC

Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR – Free Report) by 142.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,568 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,273 shares during the quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF were worth $543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Novem Group bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,015,000. 10Elms LLP bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,097,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 886,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,336,000 after purchasing an additional 194,406 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,205,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IBDR opened at $24.16 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.15 and a 200-day moving average of $24.12. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF has a 52 week low of $23.69 and a 52 week high of $24.68.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (IBDR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2025 and Jan 1, 2027. IBDR was launched on Sep 13, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

