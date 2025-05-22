Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Stake Reduced by Harmony Asset Management LLC

Harmony Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Harmony Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $2,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 2,630 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total value of $418,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,396,876. This represents a 10.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Benjamin Jackson sold 7,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.43, for a total value of $1,354,297.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 147,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,247,181.82. The trade was a 5.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on ICE. Bank of America reduced their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $237.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $189.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $188.46.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ICE

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $174.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $100.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.61. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.79 and a 52 week high of $179.44.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.02. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 23.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.75%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.