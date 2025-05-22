Insider Buying: Silvaco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVCO) CEO Purchases 4,051 Shares of Stock

Silvaco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVCO – Get Free Report) CEO Babak A. Taheri purchased 4,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.86 per share, for a total transaction of $19,687.86. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 789,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,834,938.52. This represents a 0.52% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Silvaco Group Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of SVCO stock opened at $4.76 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.57. The firm has a market cap of $139.88 million and a PE ratio of -2.06. Silvaco Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.55 and a 12 month high of $20.69.

Institutional Trading of Silvaco Group

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SVCO. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Silvaco Group in the third quarter worth $298,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Silvaco Group in the third quarter worth $1,565,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Silvaco Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Silvaco Group in the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Silvaco Group in the fourth quarter worth $808,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SVCO shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Silvaco Group from $19.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Silvaco Group from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Silvaco Group from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Silvaco Group Company Profile

Silvaco Group Inc is a provider of TCAD, EDA software and SIP solutions which enable semiconductor design and AI through software and innovation. The company’s solutions are used for process and device development across display, power devices, automotive, memory, high performance compute, photonics, internet of things and 5G/6G mobile markets for complex SoC design.

