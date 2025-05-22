Harmony Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Harmony Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Harmony Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Zscaler by 127.4% in the 4th quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in Zscaler in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Colonial Trust Co SC purchased a new stake in Zscaler in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 46.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $222.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target (up previously from $235.00) on shares of Zscaler in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $244.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zscaler has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.15, for a total value of $429,168.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 356,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,979,848.10. The trade was a 0.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $897,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,057,500. The trade was a 3.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 241,771 shares of company stock worth $50,165,040 in the last quarter. 18.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zscaler Price Performance

Shares of ZS stock opened at $248.72 on Thursday. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.45 and a 12 month high of $253.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -994.88 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $213.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.38.

About Zscaler

(Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.