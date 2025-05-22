Harmony Asset Management LLC Acquires 192 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Harmony Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,192 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the quarter. Harmony Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of C. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 8,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 23,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. JBGlobal.com LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth about $292,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth about $26,561,000. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on C. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective (down previously from $83.00) on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Citigroup from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Citigroup from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Citigroup from $85.50 to $75.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.97.

Insider Buying and Selling at Citigroup

In other news, Director John Cunningham Dugan sold 4,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $301,504.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $890,656.48. This trade represents a 25.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Citigroup Stock Performance

NYSE:C opened at $73.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.51 and a 12-month high of $84.74.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $21.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.34 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 7.43%. Equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 5th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.39%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

