Green Energy Stocks To Consider – May 19th

NWTN, Darling Ingredients, and Mercer International are the three Green Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Green energy stocks are shares in companies that develop, produce or distribute electricity and related technologies from renewable, low-carbon sources such as solar, wind, hydroelectric and geothermal power. Investors buy these stocks both to participate in the growth of the clean-energy sector and to support environmental, social and governance (ESG) objectives. While potentially subject to policy shifts and technological disruption, green energy stocks offer exposure to the global transition toward a lower-carbon economy. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Green Energy stocks within the last several days.

NWTN (NWTN)

NWTN Inc. operates as a smart passenger vehicle company, provides passenger-centric mobility and green energy solutions in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and Mainland China. The company develops electric vehicles, including Supersport coupe; and smart passenger vehicles, such as MUSE and ADA.

Shares of NWTN stock traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,706,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,043. NWTN has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $4.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.74.

Darling Ingredients (DAR)

Darling Ingredients Inc. develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Darling Ingredients stock traded down $1.53 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $33.72. 694,868 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,255,963. Darling Ingredients has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $43.55. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.07.

Mercer International (MERC)

Mercer International Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) and northern bleached hardwood kraft (NBHK) pulp worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Solid Wood. It manufactures, sells, and distributes pulp, electricity, and chemicals through pulp mills.

Mercer International stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.16. 92,924 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 424,557. The firm has a market cap of $277.85 million, a P/E ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 2.39. Mercer International has a 1 year low of $3.20 and a 1 year high of $10.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.09.

