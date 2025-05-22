Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Shares Sold by Man Group plc

Man Group plc cut its position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) by 29.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,088 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned 0.08% of Euronet Worldwide worth $3,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EEFT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,072,000. Voss Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Voss Capital LP now owns 630,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,789,000 after acquiring an additional 113,236 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 302,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,157,000 after buying an additional 95,091 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 190,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,602,000 after buying an additional 70,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 175,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,000,000 after buying an additional 63,785 shares during the last quarter. 91.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:EEFT opened at $106.45 on Thursday. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.24 and a 52 week high of $117.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $102.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.92.

Euronet Worldwide ( NASDAQ:EEFT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 7.69%. The company had revenue of $915.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

EEFT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Euronet Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.57.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Brown sold 95,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.69, for a total value of $9,565,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,418,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,875,686.54. The trade was a 6.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit and prepaid card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

