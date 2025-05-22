Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Sold by USS Investment Management Ltd

USS Investment Management Ltd cut its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 122,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 23,757 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Edison International were worth $9,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swedbank AB increased its holdings in Edison International by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 523,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,791,000 after purchasing an additional 16,614 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Edison International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $235,000. KBC Group NV raised its position in Edison International by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 61,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,898,000 after purchasing an additional 11,764 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,695,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $134,335,000 after buying an additional 276,656 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,416,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $192,955,000 after purchasing an additional 76,654 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Edison International in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on Edison International from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Edison International from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.89.

Edison International Stock Down 2.4%

Shares of NYSE EIX opened at $56.94 on Thursday. Edison International has a 52-week low of $49.06 and a 52-week high of $88.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.80. The stock has a market cap of $21.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.16. Edison International had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

Edison International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 7th were given a $0.8275 dividend. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 7th. Edison International’s payout ratio is presently 46.95%.

Edison International Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

See Also

