Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV) Stake Boosted by Legacy Financial Group Inc.

Legacy Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,685 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,099 shares during the period. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF accounts for 1.8% of Legacy Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Legacy Financial Group Inc. owned 0.29% of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF worth $5,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,840,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,406,000 after buying an additional 2,655,670 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,072,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609,219 shares during the period. Tumwater Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $23,974,000. Hill Island Financial LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,504,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,772,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,291,000 after acquiring an additional 454,810 shares during the period.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF stock opened at $29.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.95. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $26.26 and a 1-year high of $32.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.54.

About Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (DFLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a broad and diversified selection of US large-cap companies of any sector that exhibit value characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization DFLV was launched on Dec 6, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

