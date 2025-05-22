Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) Insider Sells $24,583.02 in Stock

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) insider Lauren Merendino sold 3,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.26, for a total value of $24,583.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,107.86. This represents a 10.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ DAWN opened at $6.29 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.65. The company has a market cap of $637.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.11 and a beta of -1.24. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.08 and a 1 year high of $16.76.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $30.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.28 million. Research analysts expect that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on DAWN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Day One Biopharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DAWN. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,887,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,284,000 after purchasing an additional 5,475,087 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,829,000. Boxer Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,077,000. Vestal Point Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 2,598,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 587.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,320,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,995 shares during the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genomically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is tovorafenib, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/ refractory low-grade glioma.

Featured Stories

