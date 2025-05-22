Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 194.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,210,466 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,782,724 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 17.5% of Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $370,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 108.1% in the 4th quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. West Branch Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 916.1% during the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 226.1% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SPYG opened at $88.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $33.91 billion, a PE ratio of 29.85 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $68.65 and a 1-year high of $92.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.42 and a 200-day moving average of $85.96.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

