Braemar (LON:BMS) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Braemar Plc (LON:BMS – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 247.91 ($3.32) and traded as high as GBX 264 ($3.54). Braemar shares last traded at GBX 258 ($3.46), with a volume of 6,604 shares traded.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Braemar from GBX 380 ($5.10) to GBX 350 ($4.69) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 24th.
Braemar provides expert advice in shipping investment, chartering, and risk management to enable its clients to secure sustainable returns and mitigate risk in the volatile world of shipping.
Our experienced brokers work in tandem with specialist professionals to form teams tailored to our customers’ needs, and provide an integrated service supported by a collaborative culture.
