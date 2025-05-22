Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Major Shareholder Sells $5,356,240.00 in Stock

Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp sold 164,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total transaction of $5,356,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,350,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,384,096.66. The trade was a 1.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 15th, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp sold 100,665 shares of Appian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $3,288,725.55.

On Thursday, May 8th, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp sold 140,050 shares of Appian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total value of $4,475,998.00.

On Wednesday, April 16th, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp sold 5,103 shares of Appian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total value of $137,883.06.

On Monday, April 14th, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp sold 33,000 shares of Appian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.11, for a total value of $894,630.00.

On Friday, April 11th, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp sold 29,971 shares of Appian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total value of $810,415.84.

On Wednesday, April 9th, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp sold 34,943 shares of Appian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.08, for a total transaction of $981,199.44.

On Friday, April 4th, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp sold 78,528 shares of Appian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total transaction of $2,080,206.72.

On Wednesday, April 2nd, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp sold 57,975 shares of Appian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.52, for a total transaction of $1,711,422.00.

APPN opened at $31.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.70 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.67 and a 200-day moving average of $33.24. Appian Co. has a 12-month low of $24.00 and a 12-month high of $43.33.

Appian ( NASDAQ:APPN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.10. Appian had a negative return on equity of 532.05% and a negative net margin of 14.95%. The firm had revenue of $166.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. Appian’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Appian Co. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APPN. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Appian by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 31,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Appian by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Appian by 21.7% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Appian by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Appian by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 16,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. 52.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on APPN. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Appian from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on Appian from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Appian from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Appian from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Appian from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.29.

Appian Corporation, a software company that provides low-code design platform in the United States, Mexico, Portugal, and internationally. The company's platform offers artificial intelligence, process automation, data fabric, and process mining. It provides The Appian Platform, an integrated automation platform that enables organizations to design, automate, and optimize mission-critical business processes.

