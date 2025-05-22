Amer Sports (NYSE:AS) Announces Earnings Results

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.12, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Amer Sports had a positive return on equity of 3.15% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. Amer Sports updated its Q2 2025 guidance to 0.000-0.020 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to 0.670-0.720 EPS.
Amer Sports Trading Down 1.5%
Shares of Amer Sports stock opened at $36.82 on Thursday. Amer Sports has a 1 year low of $10.11 and a 1 year high of $38.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.08. The firm has a market cap of $20.39 billion, a PE ratio of -262.97, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.77.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Amer Sports stock. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Amer Sports, Inc. (NYSE:AS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,000. 40.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Get Our Latest Stock Report on AS
Amer Sports Company Profile
Amer Sports, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technical Apparel, Outdoor Performance, and Ball & Racquet Sports.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Amer Sports
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Archer Rebuts Short Seller, Points to Strong Q1 & Global Momentum
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, Examples and How to Invest
- Renaissance Hedge Fund’s Biggest Q1 Buys Revealed
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- 5 Reasons You Will Be Glad You Bought Target in 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Amer Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amer Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.