Amer Sports (NYSE:AS) Announces Earnings Results

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.12, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Amer Sports had a positive return on equity of 3.15% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. Amer Sports updated its Q2 2025 guidance to 0.000-0.020 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to 0.670-0.720 EPS.

Amer Sports Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of Amer Sports stock opened at $36.82 on Thursday. Amer Sports has a 1 year low of $10.11 and a 1 year high of $38.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.08. The firm has a market cap of $20.39 billion, a PE ratio of -262.97, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Amer Sports stock. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Amer Sports, Inc. (NYSE:AS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,000. 40.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Amer Sports from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their target price on Amer Sports from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Amer Sports in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Amer Sports from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Amer Sports from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amer Sports presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.67.

Amer Sports Company Profile

Amer Sports, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technical Apparel, Outdoor Performance, and Ball & Racquet Sports.

Featured Stories

