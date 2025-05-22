Alison Bomberg Sells 690,258 Shares of Loar Holdings, LLC (NYSE:LOAR) Stock

Loar Holdings, LLC (NYSE:LOAR – Get Free Report) Director Alison Bomberg sold 690,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.91, for a total value of $55,848,774.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,438,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,543,682,562.20. This trade represents a 2.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Loar Stock Performance

NYSE LOAR opened at $82.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 2.28. Loar Holdings, LLC has a 1-year low of $50.02 and a 1-year high of $99.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion and a PE ratio of 217.69.

Loar (NYSE:LOAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. The business had revenue of $110.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.51 million. Loar’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Loar Holdings, LLC will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on LOAR. Morgan Stanley raised Loar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Loar in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Loar from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Loar

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LOAR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Loar by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,735,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,239,000 after buying an additional 13,832 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Loar by 232.6% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,601,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119,958 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Loar by 38.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,179,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,323,000 after purchasing an additional 327,888 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Loar by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,142,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,411,000 after purchasing an additional 50,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Loar by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,136,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,305,000 after purchasing an additional 137,920 shares during the last quarter.

Loar Company Profile

Loar Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets aerospace and defense components for aircraft, and aerospace and defense systems in the United States and internationally. It offers products in various categories, which include airframe components, structural components, avionics, composites, braking system components, de-ice and ice protection, electro-mechanical, engineered materials, flight controls, fluid and motion controls, environmental, metal forming, molded components, and restraints and safety devices.

