81,360 Shares in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Purchased by Castleark Management LLC

Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 81,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,719,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CZR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 38,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 62,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. grew its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 118,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Lane Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Lane Capital LP now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

Caesars Entertainment Trading Down 4.9%

CZR opened at $27.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of -16.74 and a beta of 2.51. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.40 and a 12-month high of $45.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Caesars Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CZR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 4.44% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.73) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CZR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Raymond James reduced their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.77.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment Profile

(Free Report)

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CZR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.