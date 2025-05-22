49 Wealth Management LLC Purchases 301 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

49 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,303 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Tallon Kerry Patrick acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth approximately $309,000. Capital & Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 6,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 79,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,108 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 332,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,134,000 after acquiring an additional 5,887 shares during the period. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ABBV shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on AbbVie from $208.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AbbVie from $241.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on AbbVie from $211.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on AbbVie from $181.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas raised AbbVie to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.95.

AbbVie Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $181.74 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.68. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.58 and a 12-month high of $218.66. The company has a market capitalization of $321.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.94.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.06. AbbVie had a return on equity of 296.28% and a net margin of 7.59%. The business had revenue of $13.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 58,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total value of $12,359,426.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,234 shares in the company, valued at $11,183,398.72. This represents a 52.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 29,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.90, for a total value of $6,070,159.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,985,223.60. This trade represents a 40.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 107,693 shares of company stock worth $22,282,985 in the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Featured Articles

