49 Wealth Management LLC Has $1.33 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

49 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 186.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,178 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,885 shares during the period. 49 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPYG. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 108.1% during the 4th quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 916.1% during the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 226.1% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPYG opened at $88.25 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $68.65 and a twelve month high of $92.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.91 billion, a PE ratio of 29.85 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.96.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

