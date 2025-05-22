286,000 Shares in Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK) Acquired by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 286,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,693,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Rubrik during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Rubrik by 8,333.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rubrik during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Rubrik in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rubrik in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. 49.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rubrik Price Performance

Shares of Rubrik stock opened at $87.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.95. Rubrik, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.34 and a 12 month high of $90.00.

Insider Transactions at Rubrik

Rubrik ( NYSE:RBRK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $258.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.13 million. The business’s revenue was up 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.59) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rubrik, Inc. will post -7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Brian K. Mccarthy sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.15, for a total transaction of $1,578,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 356,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,484,115.45. This represents a 6.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.81, for a total value of $293,335.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 565,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,366,478.65. The trade was a 0.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 592,117 shares of company stock worth $40,192,998 in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RBRK has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Rubrik from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Mizuho cut shares of Rubrik from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Rubrik from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Rubrik from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Rubrik from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.13.

About Rubrik

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

