284,880 Shares in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Purchased by Man Group plc

Man Group plc acquired a new position in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 284,880 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $4,644,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Wendy’s in the 4th quarter worth about $370,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Wendy’s by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 801,536 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,065,000 after acquiring an additional 254,443 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in Wendy’s in the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in Wendy’s by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 676,493 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,027,000 after acquiring an additional 34,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Wendy’s by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,133,832 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,081,000 after acquiring an additional 90,380 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WEN. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Wendy’s from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Wendy’s from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on Wendy’s from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Wendy’s from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Wendy’s from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wendy’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.34.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Abigail E. Pringle sold 136,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total value of $1,752,651.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 203,005 shares in the company, valued at $2,600,494.05. The trade was a 40.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wendy’s Stock Performance

Shares of WEN opened at $11.62 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.21. The Wendy’s Company has a 12-month low of $11.58 and a 12-month high of $20.60.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. The firm had revenue of $523.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.11 million. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 75.56% and a net margin of 8.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wendy’s Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is 59.57%.

Wendy’s Profile

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Wendy’s U.S., Wendy’s International, and Global Real Estate and Development. The Wendy’s U.S. segment includes the operation and franchising of Wendy’s restaurants in the U.S.

