Woodline Partners LP Invests $32.73 Million in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR)

Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 299,998 shares of the software’s stock, valued at approximately $32,733,000. Woodline Partners LP owned about 0.35% of Altair Engineering as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Altair Engineering during the fourth quarter worth about $62,142,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,899,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Altair Engineering by 13,097.8% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 331,528 shares of the software’s stock worth $36,173,000 after buying an additional 329,016 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Altair Engineering by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,894,230 shares of the software’s stock worth $752,229,000 after buying an additional 317,575 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Altair Engineering in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,288,000. 63.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Teresa A. Harris sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.08, for a total transaction of $49,986.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,009,659.36. The trade was a 2.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Nelson Dias sold 373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.53, for a total transaction of $41,600.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 57,573 shares in the company, valued at $6,421,116.69. This represents a 0.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,172 shares of company stock worth $1,356,847 in the last ninety days. 21.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Altair Engineering Price Performance

NASDAQ ALTR opened at $111.85 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.69. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.71 and a 1 year high of $113.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a PE ratio of 657.94, a P/E/G ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.45.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The software reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.15). Altair Engineering had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 2.13%. The firm had revenue of $192.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.98 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 target price on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.83.

About Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation and design, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services.

See Also

