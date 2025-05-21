Woodline Partners LP Has $35.76 Million Stock Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Woodline Partners LP trimmed its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 68.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 222,645 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 489,943 shares during the quarter. Woodline Partners LP’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $35,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,654 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,412 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $241,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 973 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,212 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KEYS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Keysight Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 3,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $562,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,834,765. This represents a 3.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Keysight Technologies Trading Down 0.3%

NYSE KEYS opened at $162.29 on Wednesday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $119.72 and a one year high of $186.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market cap of $28.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $147.01 and its 200-day moving average is $159.63.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.