Woodline Partners LP Has $33.51 Million Holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Woodline Partners LP cut its stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) by 31.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 157,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 72,270 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP’s holdings in Assurant were worth $33,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Assurant during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Assurant by 127.1% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Assurant by 219.1% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Assurant by 503.1% in the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Assurant by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Assurant

In other Assurant news, EVP Jay Rosenblum sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.93, for a total transaction of $201,930.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,377,725.75. This represents a 7.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Assurant Price Performance

Shares of AIZ stock opened at $200.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.17. Assurant, Inc. has a one year low of $160.12 and a one year high of $230.55. The firm has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.61. Assurant had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Assurant, Inc. will post 16.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AIZ. Piper Sandler upgraded Assurant from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $223.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Assurant from $200.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Assurant from $224.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Assurant from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Assurant currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $228.67.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

Featured Stories

