Woodline Partners LP Grows Position in Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA)

Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 516,605 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,660 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP owned 0.65% of Verona Pharma worth $23,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VRNA. EMC Capital Management increased its position in shares of Verona Pharma by 3,400.0% in the 4th quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. acquired a new stake in Verona Pharma during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Verona Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verona Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Choreo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verona Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

Verona Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VRNA opened at $74.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of -38.92 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 12.88 and a current ratio of 13.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.93. Verona Pharma plc has a 1 year low of $11.39 and a 1 year high of $75.47.

Insider Activity at Verona Pharma

Verona Pharma ( NASDAQ:VRNA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $98.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.47 million. On average, research analysts predict that Verona Pharma plc will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Kathleen A. Rickard sold 79,264 shares of Verona Pharma stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total value of $661,854.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,608,976 shares in the company, valued at $21,784,949.60. This trade represents a 2.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Vikas Sinha sold 20,000 shares of Verona Pharma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total transaction of $178,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 74,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,004.80. This trade represents a 21.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 365,064 shares of company stock worth $3,208,741 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VRNA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Verona Pharma from $44.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Verona Pharma from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Verona Pharma in a research note on Monday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital set a $83.00 target price on shares of Verona Pharma in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Verona Pharma from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.50.

Verona Pharma Profile

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

