Woodline Partners LP Boosts Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Woodline Partners LP raised its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 117.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 131,112 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 70,947 shares during the quarter. Woodline Partners LP owned about 0.05% of FedEx worth $36,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FDX. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in FedEx by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,604 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A increased its position in shares of FedEx by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A now owns 7,925 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,365 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp grew its stake in FedEx by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 5,897 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,659,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FDX opened at $221.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $222.21 and a 200 day moving average of $255.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $194.30 and a twelve month high of $313.84.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.56 by ($0.05). FedEx had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 4.45%. The business had revenue of $22.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 19.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FDX shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on FedEx from $305.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $272.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $260.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on FedEx from $323.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.00.

In related news, COO John Alan Smith sold 6,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.55, for a total value of $1,499,050.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,686,161.85. This trade represents a 20.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.87% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

