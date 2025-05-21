What is Zacks Research’s Forecast for Allstate Q2 Earnings?

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research upped their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Allstate in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 14th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the insurance provider will earn $3.11 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.04. The consensus estimate for Allstate’s current full-year earnings is $18.74 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Allstate’s Q3 2025 earnings at $4.33 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $6.69 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $17.66 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $5.28 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $4.06 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $4.77 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $7.70 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $21.80 EPS.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by ($0.45). Allstate had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 28.20%. The firm had revenue of $14.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ALL. Argus raised Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price (up from $240.00) on shares of Allstate in a report on Monday, May 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on Allstate from $183.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Allstate from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Allstate in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.20.

Allstate Stock Performance

ALL opened at $208.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $55.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.32. Allstate has a 52-week low of $156.66 and a 52-week high of $212.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $199.83 and its 200-day moving average is $196.02.

Allstate Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is an increase from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.32%.

Allstate declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 26th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allstate

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Allstate in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new position in Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

