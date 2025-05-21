WAM Strategic Value Limited (ASX:WAR) Insider Katherine (Kate) Thorley Purchases 9,000 Shares

WAM Strategic Value Limited (ASX:WAR – Get Free Report) insider Katherine (Kate) Thorley bought 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.12 ($0.71) per share, with a total value of A$10,035.00 ($6,432.69).

WAM Strategic Value Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $203.54 million, a P/E ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 0.41.

Get WAM Strategic Value alerts:

WAM Strategic Value Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 30th. This is an increase from WAM Strategic Value’s previous Interim dividend of $0.01. WAM Strategic Value’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

WAM Strategic Value Company Profile

WAM Strategic Value Limited invests in discounted assets. The company provide capital growth over medium to long term, deliver fully franked dividends and preserve capital. It also offers risk-adjusted returns and intends to invest in LIC. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WAM Strategic Value Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WAM Strategic Value and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.