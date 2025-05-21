Voloridge Investment Management LLC Raises Position in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) by 103.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 122,872 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,459 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Everest Group worth $44,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Everest Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,560,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,015,288,000 after acquiring an additional 43,793 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Everest Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $488,588,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Everest Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,281,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,533,000 after purchasing an additional 4,544 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Everest Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,164,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,344,000 after purchasing an additional 8,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vulcan Value Partners LLC lifted its position in Everest Group by 279.1% during the fourth quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 978,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,768,000 after purchasing an additional 720,572 shares during the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Everest Group news, Director Geraldine Losquadro sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.63, for a total transaction of $540,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,428,175.77. This represents a 10.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Everest Group from $434.00 to $402.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Everest Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $376.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut Everest Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $453.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target (down previously from $420.00) on shares of Everest Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Everest Group from $362.00 to $361.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $398.09.

Everest Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EG opened at $347.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $351.33 and its 200 day moving average is $356.72. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $320.00 and a 52 week high of $407.30.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $6.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.46 by ($1.01). Everest Group had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $16.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 47.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Everest Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 28th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Everest Group’s payout ratio is 41.15%.

Everest Group Company Profile

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

