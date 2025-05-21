United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Holdings Raised by Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI increased its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 23.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,328 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $2,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,855 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,464,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in United Rentals by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 445,214 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $313,627,000 after acquiring an additional 6,787 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in United Rentals in the fourth quarter worth about $649,000. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its stake in United Rentals by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 4,114 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,813 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,504,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on URI. Cfra Research raised United Rentals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Truist Financial increased their target price on United Rentals from $732.00 to $786.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $535.00 to $571.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of United Rentals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $702.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of United Rentals from $850.00 to $750.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $744.31.

United Rentals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:URI opened at $714.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $46.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.92. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $525.91 and a 12 month high of $896.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $631.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $709.07.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $8.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.92 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 34.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be paid a $1.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.86, for a total transaction of $499,748.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,355,957.06. This trade represents a 26.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael D. Durand sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.28, for a total value of $688,908.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,748 shares in the company, valued at $5,478,697.44. This represents a 11.17% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,908 shares of company stock worth $1,890,567 in the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

