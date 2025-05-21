Note Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Evans Bancorp Inc (NYSE:EVBN)

Note Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Evans Bancorp Inc (NYSE:EVBN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,000. Note Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Evans Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PL Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Evans Bancorp by 4,230.0% in the 4th quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,489,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,981,000 after purchasing an additional 25,877,406 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evans Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,475,000. Credit Industriel ET Commercial purchased a new position in shares of Evans Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,257,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in Evans Bancorp by 267.3% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 113,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,935,000 after purchasing an additional 82,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ABC Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Evans Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,417,000. 67.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Evans Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Evans Bancorp in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Evans Bancorp Price Performance

EVBN opened at $39.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.11. Evans Bancorp Inc has a 1 year low of $24.80 and a 1 year high of $46.21. The firm has a market cap of $220.06 million, a PE ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 0.71.

Evans Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. Evans Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO David J. Nasca sold 1,434 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total value of $55,653.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,431 shares in the company, valued at $4,052,967.11. This represents a 1.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Evans Bancorp

(Free Report)

Evans Bancorp, Inc primarily operates as the financial holding company for Evans Bank, N.A. that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in Western New York and the Finger Lakes Region of New York State. It operates in two segments, Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evans Bancorp Inc (NYSE:EVBN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Evans Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evans Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.