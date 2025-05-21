Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 33.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,102 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 28,960 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $50,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NFLX. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 31 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 4,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 41 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 4,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix stock opened at $1,192.02 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,020.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $952.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $507.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.11, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $587.04 and a 52-week high of $1,196.50.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.74 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 38.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,360 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $921.15, for a total value of $23,360,364.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,933.10. This represents a 98.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,868 shares of company stock worth $138,483,256 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler set a $1,150.00 target price on Netflix and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Macquarie upped their price objective on Netflix from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. FBN Securities began coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,165.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $1,000.00 to $1,070.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Netflix from $1,150.00 to $1,140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,102.79.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

