MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) Holdings Lifted by Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P.

Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX – Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,175,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 164,938 shares during the quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. owned 5.06% of MacroGenics worth $10,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MGNX. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in MacroGenics in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in MacroGenics in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in MacroGenics in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in MacroGenics by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC grew its stake in MacroGenics by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 23,169 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 5,569 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

MGNX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on MacroGenics from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on MacroGenics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $3.00 price target (down previously from $8.00) on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. B. Riley cut their price target on MacroGenics from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.13.

MGNX stock opened at $1.57 on Wednesday. MacroGenics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.99 and a 1-year high of $5.77. The firm has a market cap of $99.05 million, a P/E ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 2.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.53 and its 200-day moving average is $2.57.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.04). MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 69.07% and a negative return on equity of 89.42%. The company had revenue of $13.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.59 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that MacroGenics, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

MacroGenics

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

