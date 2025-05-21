Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC Boosts Holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 719,160 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,197 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC owned about 0.72% of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF worth $22,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 696.1% during the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000.

DFSV opened at $28.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.95. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $23.80 and a 52-week high of $34.23.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

