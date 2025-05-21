First Heartland Consultants Inc. Raises Position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,516 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,874 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF worth $3,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,017,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,635,000 after acquiring an additional 56,255 shares in the last quarter. LifePlan Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. LifePlan Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Dunhill Financial LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,384,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 72,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,991,000 after purchasing an additional 4,477 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.7%

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $67.18 on Wednesday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $65.86 and a 52-week high of $76.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.49.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

