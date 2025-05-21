17,587 Shares in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB) Purchased by Note Advisors LLC

Note Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 17,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,111,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 165.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 132.3% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ VWOB opened at $63.93 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.93. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $60.90 and a 52-week high of $66.65.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3243 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $3.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.09%.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

