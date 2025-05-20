Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY) CEO Hugo Sarrazin Acquires 5,432 Shares of Stock

Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Free Report) CEO Hugo Sarrazin bought 5,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.99 per share, with a total value of $37,969.68. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 8,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,735.68. This represents a 159.76% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Hugo Sarrazin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 19th, Hugo Sarrazin bought 1,768 shares of Udemy stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.98 per share, with a total value of $12,340.64.

On Monday, May 12th, Hugo Sarrazin acquired 3,400 shares of Udemy stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.99 per share, with a total value of $23,766.00.

Udemy Trading Down 1.3%

UDMY opened at $6.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.93. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.25 and a beta of 1.82. Udemy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.68 and a 12-month high of $10.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Udemy

Udemy ( NASDAQ:UDMY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Udemy had a negative return on equity of 27.93% and a negative net margin of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $200.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.19 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Udemy, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Udemy by 116.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 143,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 77,260 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Udemy during the first quarter valued at $327,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Udemy by 45.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 658,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,111,000 after buying an additional 205,104 shares during the last quarter. Petrus Trust Company LTA boosted its position in shares of Udemy by 28.8% during the first quarter. Petrus Trust Company LTA now owns 27,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 6,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Udemy by 5.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 753,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,849,000 after buying an additional 35,577 shares during the last quarter. 79.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UDMY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Udemy from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Udemy from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Udemy from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Udemy from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Udemy from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.86.

About Udemy

Udemy, Inc, a learning company, that operates a marketplace platform for learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers skill acquisition, development, and validation courses for organizations and individuals, through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in various languages.

