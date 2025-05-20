Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 70,650 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 300,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 70,650 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $16,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in Dominion Energy by 19.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,452,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $141,739,000 after buying an additional 404,868 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 4,861 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 70,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,782,000 after purchasing an additional 7,632 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $1,027,000. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth $498,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $56.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.99 and a 1-year high of $61.97.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.11. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 16.22%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 29th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

D has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus upgraded shares of Dominion Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $52.00 price target (down previously from $59.00) on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.75.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

