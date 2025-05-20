Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) CAO Sells $79,045.18 in Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 9,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.59, for a total transaction of $79,045.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 448,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,855,887.79. The trade was a 2.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Rebecca Morrow also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 17th, Rebecca Morrow sold 2,560 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.83, for a total transaction of $22,604.80.

On Tuesday, February 18th, Rebecca Morrow sold 8,837 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.84, for a total transaction of $95,793.08.

Snap Price Performance

Shares of SNAP stock opened at $8.69 on Tuesday. Snap Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.08 and a 1 year high of $17.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.47 and its 200-day moving average is $10.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.69 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.12). Snap had a negative return on equity of 25.67% and a negative net margin of 13.02%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. Snap’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SNAP. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Snap in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Snap from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. JMP Securities set a $12.00 target price on shares of Snap in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Snap in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Snap from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snap presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snap

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNAP. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Snap by 154,650.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 3,093 shares during the period. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new position in Snap in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new position in Snap in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Snap by 155.4% in the first quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 3,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123 shares during the period. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new stake in Snap in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

See Also

