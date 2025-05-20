Reddit, Inc. (NYSE:RDDT) CEO Steve Ladd Huffman Sells 124,408 Shares

Reddit, Inc. (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) CEO Steve Ladd Huffman sold 124,408 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.98, for a total value of $14,304,431.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 577,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,344,954.74. The trade was a 17.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Steve Ladd Huffman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 6th, Steve Ladd Huffman sold 14,000 shares of Reddit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total value of $1,549,380.00.

On Tuesday, April 15th, Steve Ladd Huffman sold 124,408 shares of Reddit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $12,024,033.20.

On Monday, March 31st, Steve Ladd Huffman sold 14,000 shares of Reddit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.28, for a total value of $1,445,920.00.

On Friday, March 14th, Steve Ladd Huffman sold 124,408 shares of Reddit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.36, for a total value of $15,844,602.88.

On Friday, February 28th, Steve Ladd Huffman sold 14,000 shares of Reddit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $2,244,200.00.

On Tuesday, February 18th, Steve Ladd Huffman sold 14,000 shares of Reddit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.78, for a total value of $2,628,920.00.

Reddit Stock Down 4.6%

RDDT opened at $108.04 on Tuesday. Reddit, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.13 and a 52 week high of $230.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.87. The firm has a market cap of $19.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 2.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.11. Reddit had a negative return on equity of 24.71% and a negative net margin of 37.25%. The business had revenue of $392.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.55 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($8.19) earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Reddit, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

RDDT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Reddit in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Reddit from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Reddit from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Reddit from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Reddit from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.36.

Institutional Trading of Reddit

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RDDT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Reddit by 184.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,181,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,500,606,000 after acquiring an additional 5,950,909 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reddit in the fourth quarter valued at $494,861,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Reddit by 103.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,659,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,733,000 after acquiring an additional 2,871,232 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reddit in the fourth quarter valued at $303,082,000. Finally, GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reddit in the fourth quarter valued at $271,539,000.

About Reddit

(Get Free Report)

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

