Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $2.52 Million Holdings in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS – Free Report) by 28.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 133,659 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 51,914 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Provident Financial Services were worth $2,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Provident Financial Services by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 38,035 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 11,664 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in Provident Financial Services by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 24,871 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Provident Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth about $296,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Provident Financial Services by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 939,304 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $17,725,000 after acquiring an additional 9,445 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in Provident Financial Services by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 71,649 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,728 shares during the period. 71.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Provident Financial Services Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE PFS opened at $17.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.38. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.07 and a 52 week high of $22.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Provident Financial Services Dividend Announcement

Provident Financial Services ( NYSE:PFS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 5.60% and a net margin of 10.13%. The business had revenue of $208.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.53%. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PFS shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Provident Financial Services from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised Provident Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Provident Financial Services from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.25.

Provident Financial Services Company Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

