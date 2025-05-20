Rafferty Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) by 23.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,564 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,447 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Trex were worth $2,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Trex by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 451 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Trex by 1,212.8% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 512 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Trex by 227.2% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 566 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its holdings in Trex by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 628 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Trex by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 870 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. 95.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TREX shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Trex in a report on Monday, May 12th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Trex from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Trex from $67.00 to $54.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Trex from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Trex in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.65.

Trex Trading Down 0.4%

NYSE:TREX opened at $60.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.62. Trex Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.01 and a twelve month high of $88.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.46.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $339.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.11 million. Trex had a net margin of 20.23% and a return on equity of 28.89%. Trex’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jacob T. Rudolph sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total value of $90,405.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,659,052.29. This represents a 5.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Melkeya Mcduffie sold 1,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.88, for a total transaction of $87,869.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,705 shares in the company, valued at $105,505.40. This trade represents a 45.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,286 shares of company stock valued at $323,003. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

