Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. Makes New Investment in Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY)

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co acquired a new stake in Li-Cycle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Li-Cycle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Li-Cycle by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 841,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after buying an additional 38,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Li-Cycle by 184.0% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 72,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 47,004 shares in the last quarter. 54.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Li-Cycle Price Performance

Li-Cycle stock opened at $0.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.57 million, a PE ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.38. Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $0.77 and a 52-week high of $7.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.32.

Li-Cycle Company Profile

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. engages in the lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycling business in North America. The company offers a mix of cathode and anode battery materials, including lithium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as graphite, copper, and aluminum; and copper and aluminum metals.

